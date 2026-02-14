Indio family begins to rebuild after devastating house fire

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Days after a fire tore through the home of the Garcia family, the community has stepped in to help the mother, her daughter, and a one-year-old grandchild begin the long process of recovery.

The fire destroyed much of the home, including personal belongings, furniture, and family keepsakes. While no one was hurt, the loss has been emotional for the family, who now face rebuilding from scratch.

Neighbors, friends, and relatives have been showing up to help clear debris, bring food and donations, and offer moral support. Volunteers described the outpouring of love as incredible, with neighbors even cooking meals for the family the night of the fire.

The cleanup has been difficult, especially as the family sorts through burned photos, toys, and other personal items. Supporters emphasized that this is a temporary setback and that the community’s encouragement has made a challenging time more manageable.

The family expressed gratitude that everyone escaped the fire safely and said the support of friends and neighbors has been essential. Michael Garcia said that, with the strong support of the community, the family is determined to rebuild their home from the ground up.

Currently, the Garcias are staying in hotels while planning their next steps. They have set up a GoFundMe to raise funds and continue to seek donations and volunteers to assist with the rebuilding process.

The family says the response from their community has been a source of comfort, reminding them that they are not alone as they work to recover from this devastating loss.

If you'd like to support the family as they rebuild their home, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuilding-after-indio-house-fire.

News Channel 3 is working to get the family results and find temporary housing during the difficult time. Stick with us for continuing coverage.

The family is also asking for donated supplies, including shovels, buckets, and other supplies to aid in the clean up.