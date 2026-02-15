UPDATE: All guests evacuated due to fire at Indian Wells Grand Hyatt hotel

UPDATE as of 9 p.m. - All guests at the Grand Hyatt Indian Wells Resort and Villas have been evacuated.

A News Channel 3 crew on scene reports there are dozens of fire trucks responding.

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - Cal Fire units are responding to a commercial fire at a hotel on the 44000 block of Indian Wells Lane in Indian Wells.

According to the post on X, smoke was reported on the 5th floor of a hotel, inside an electrical room shortly before 8 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

News Channel 3 is sending a crew to the scene, stay tuned for any updates.