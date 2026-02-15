BREAKING: At least one dead after head-on crash in Desert Hot Springs
Update 2/15/26 7:48 p.m.
The California Highway Patrol is now reporting the crash as a fatality.
Original Report:
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Two people were hospitalized in serious condition following a head-on collision Sunday evening at the intersection of North Indian Canyon Drive and Pierson Boulevard.
The crash occurred around 4:56 p.m. when a white Honda and a gray Lexus collided.
Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, and all lanes were reopened by 6:18 p.m.
Authorities say drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash.
Officials continue to investigate the cause of the collision, stay with News Channel 3 for further developments.