Weekend one of Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival draws big crowds

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) --- Weekend one of the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival got off to a strong start, with opening day attendance nearly triple that of last year.

Raffi Frinsley, marketing manager for the fair, said the first three days brought exceptionally large crowds, reflecting growing excitement around the event. She noted that the increase is a result of new attractions, expanded entertainment, and strong community support.

This year’s fair introduced the Oasis Tiki Lounge, a central area where guests can relax, and a National Date Festival museum that showcases decades of memorabilia and celebrates more than 100 years of festival history.

Entertainment remains a major draw, with live music, Polynesian fire dancers, and motorcycle stunt shows adding to the lively atmosphere. Many visitors come to relive traditions, including rides, food, and family experiences that have made the festival a staple in the Coachella Valley for generations.

Longtime attendees continue to return each year, enjoying both the rides and the fair’s wide range of food options, from funnel cakes and cinnamon rolls to tacos and boba. Families from across the valley see the festival as a perfect opportunity to spend quality time together while enjoying the fair’s attractions.

With strong turnout in weekend one, organizers anticipate continued momentum through the remainder of the festival, which runs through next weekend in Indio.