Catherine Park, No. 2 ranked USC blow past field to win Wallace Classic

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- The John and Alice Wallace Classic wrapped up Monday at Monterey Country Club.

This 54-hole tournament featured 16 NCAA teams, but the No. 2 nationally ranked USC Trojans stood above the rest.

With rain coming down during the final few holes, it didn't matter much as the tournament was already in hand for USC, led by senior star Catherine Park.

The Irvine native Park fired a 6-under 65 in the final round, winning the individual crown by five shots, finishing at 11-under par for the 54-hole event.

The Lady Trojans won the team title by 28 shots, finishing at 17-under par.

USC was the only team to shoot under par for the tournament.

Click HERE for full results.

The Wallace Classic was hosted by Long Beach State and is expected to return to the desert next year.