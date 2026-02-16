Rain brings slick roads to Coachella Valley, conditions improve by evening

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Rain moving through the Coachella Valley creating slick driving conditions along Interstate 10 earlier Monday.

Just after 4 p.m. a vehicle rolling over off the freeway heading eastbound near Haugen Lehmann.

California Highway Patrol confirming there were 2 passengers with first responders transporting 1 to a nearby hospital.

Conditions improving as the night continued.

While rain fell at times, foot traffic remained steady in Palm Springs.

Modernism Week helped bring people into downtown businesses despite the weather, though some reported a slowdown later in the day.

Still, some visitors said the weather did not dampen their plans.

“It’s not going to impede our time here," Doug Williams, visitor said. "We’re here for a week, so we’re going to make the best of it.”

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.