First mosquito-borne virus of year detected in Coachella Valley

NORTH SHORE, Calif. (KESQ) - The first mosquito-borne virus of the year has been detected in the Coachella Valley after a North Shore mosquito sample tested positive for St. Louis encephalitis virus, officials said today.

"This detection serves as an early reminder that mosquito-borne viruses are present in our region each year,'' Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District Manager Jeremy Wittie said in a statement. "With recent rainfall and rising temperatures, mosquito populations can increase quickly. We urge residents to take immediate action by dumping and draining any standing water around their homes on a weekly basis."

The sample was collected near Avenue 72 and Garfield Street, officials said.

St. Louis encephalitis virus is transmitted when a mosquito feeds on an infected bird and later bites a person. Most infected people experience no symptoms, though some may develop fever, headaches, nausea or body aches, and severe cases can affect the nervous system.

No human cases have been reported in the Coachella Valley, and there is no vaccine for the virus, district officials said.

Targeted mosquito control treatments will be conducted at an unspecified date to reduce mosquito numbers and limit potential virus transmission.

Officials said the primary local carrier is the Culex tarsalis mosquito, which breeds in standing water such as neglected swimming pools, agricultural runoff, wetlands and storm drains and is most active during evening and early morning hours. The species differs from the invasive Aedes aegypti mosquito, which can transmit viruses including dengue, Zika and chikungunya.

Residents are encouraged to reduce mosquito breeding by dumping and draining standing water, emptying and scrubbing birdbaths and pet water bowls weekly, clearing yard drains and maintainin pools, spas and fountains.

To prevent bites, officials recommend using EPA-registered repellents containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535, wearing long sleeves and pants outdoors, and repairing window and door screens.