Police: 18-year-old arrested in Indio after crashing Into patrol car

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - An 18-year-old suspected of crashing a vehicle into an Indio police patrol unit and fleeing on foot was arrested today following a brief pursuit.

Officers responded about 9:40 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a disturbance in the 81000 block of Dalea Avenue, according to Indio Police Department Sgt. Abraham Plata.

When officers arrived, they contacted an individual inside a Honda Accord, police said. The suspect allegedly backed the vehicle into a patrol car before fleeing on foot.

A brief foot pursuit followed, ending when the suspect was taken into custody, police said.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation was ongoing.