Power Outage Impacts 134 Customers in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. — A power outage in Palm Desert left 134 customers without electricity Tuesday evening, according to utility officials.

The outage was first reported at 6:51 p.m. and remains in progress. The utility company said there is no estimated time for restoration as crews continue working to determine the cause.

The outage is currently marked as “analyzing problem.” A field investigator has been alerted and is en route to assess the situation.

No additional details on the cause of the outage were immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.