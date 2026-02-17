Small businesses push back against proposed plan to replace Palm Springs parking lot with fire station

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A group of 35+ local businesses in Palm Springs said a proposal to replace a key public parking lot with a new fire station could threaten their survival.

The parking lot is located at 261 N Indian Canyon Parking.

At a January City Council meeting officials discussed Fire Station 1. It's a nearly 70-year-old facility at 277 N. Indian Canyon Drive.

Fire officials said it needs to be modernized but because it's a Class 1 Historic Site, major alterations are tightly regulated.

Instead, the Palm Springs Fire Department is suggesting building a new fire station on the adjacent parking lot, saying it reviewed multiple sites but determined that area would provide the best response times.

But small business owners said that lot is essential.

"This parking lot represents 65 parking spots, and it's the only public parking lot in the entire block from the 200 to 300 block," Matt Bousquette, a property owner, said.

Some of the businesses that would be impacted include Tonga Hut, The Sandwich Spot and NYPD Pizza & Bar.

"Our businesses have an average tenure of 10 and a half years on this block," Bousquette said. "We represent all the small businesses that the city says makes us different and makes us great. We got notice that the city was interested in eliminating the only parking lot we had for all of the businesses on our street."

Bousquette said they have formed a coalition, The Block 200 Club, launching a website, hanging signs around town and creating a petition to rally community support and push for talks with the city over the proposal.

"There must be a way that we can talk to the city that makes sense in a constructive way because we love our town," Bousquette said.

He said the group supports building a new fire station, but not at the expense of their only parking lot.

"We're interested in, as neighbors, having a conversation with the fire department to see what can be the best for the city overall," Bousquette said.

News Channel 3 reached out to the city, we're still waiting for answers.

Paul Alvarado, Fire Chief, said the department understands the concerns of residents and business owners.

"We are in the very early planning stages of Fire Station 1; therefore, all designs are conceptual," Alvarado said. "During this period, we are gathering and prioritizing community feedback."

The council has not approved any plan, and a community meeting is scheduled for Feb. 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fire Station 1.

