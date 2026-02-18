Coachella Valley local competes in Ms. Senior California, first blind contestant

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A Coachella Valley local, Rose King, is competing in the Ms. Senior California of America pageant this Saturday. King has a progressive condition called retinitis pigmentosa and is completely blind. She lost her sight at the age of 40. She became the first blind contestant to participate and win Miss Senior Palm Springs in 2019. She came in second place in the Miss Senior California pageant that same year and was also the first blind contestant.

She hopes to inspire and encourage people with vision impairments to chase after their dreams. King crochets scarves and sells them at local shops, like Kimbal's, in Palm Springs. She's also written a children's book called "Wosie the Little Blind Bunny."

