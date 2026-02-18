Firebirds blow 3-0 lead in Bakersfield, fall to Condors 4-3

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Coachella Valley Firebirds continue to have problems with the Bakersfield Condors.

The Firebirds dropped to 1-6 against the Condors this season, following a 4-3 loss Wednesday night in Bakersfield.

Coachella Valley came out strong, leading 3-0 after the first period, but Bakersfield scored four unanswered goals, including three in the third period, to ultimately win the game.

With the loss, the Firebirds fall to 26-17-5-0 on the season.

The Firebirds now head to Loveland for a two-game series against the first-place Colorado Eagles.

Puck drop for both games on Friday and Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

