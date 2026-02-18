Wash roads closed due to high winds
PALMS SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs Police Department sent out alerts Wednesday that Gene Autry Trail and Vista Chino are closed at the wash. Officials say the closures are due to low visibility as winds continue to pick up dust around the Coachella Valley.
This comes after Palm Springs police shut down North Indian Canyon Drive Tuesday due to flooding following recent storm activity. It remains closed at this time.
Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest on road closures around the Coachella Valley.