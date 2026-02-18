Skip to Content
News

Wash roads closed due to high winds

MGN
By
today at 10:21 AM
Published 10:47 AM

PALMS SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs Police Department sent out alerts Wednesday that Gene Autry Trail and Vista Chino are closed at the wash. Officials say the closures are due to low visibility as winds continue to pick up dust around the Coachella Valley.

This comes after Palm Springs police shut down North Indian Canyon Drive Tuesday due to flooding following recent storm activity. It remains closed at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest on road closures around the Coachella Valley.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Joel Killam

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.