Skip to Content
News

Palm Springs City Council to consider directly elected mayor change

By
New
Published 10:06 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs city leadership is considering a switch back to directly electing a mayor.

Since 2019, the city has rotated mayors every year from current city council members, after threat of a hefty lawsuit due to a lack of Latino representation.

Earlier this month, Councilmember Grace Garner asked the council to prepare materials for a discussion on the switch.

Tonight, News Channel 3 is speaking with city leadership and residents on what they think of the change.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Athena Jreij

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.