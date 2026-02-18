Palm Springs City Council to consider directly elected mayor change
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs city leadership is considering a switch back to directly electing a mayor.
Since 2019, the city has rotated mayors every year from current city council members, after threat of a hefty lawsuit due to a lack of Latino representation.
Earlier this month, Councilmember Grace Garner asked the council to prepare materials for a discussion on the switch.
Tonight, News Channel 3 is speaking with city leadership and residents on what they think of the change.