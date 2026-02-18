Skip to Content
Semi-truck overturns on I-10 in Desert Center; Three hospitalized

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (KESQ) - High winds caused a semi-truck to overturn early today on Interstate 10 in Desert Center, sending two adults and a minor to a hospital with injuries.

The crash was reported about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday on westbound I-10, according to the California Highway Patrol.   

A preliminary investigation determined a 2015 Freightliner was traveling about 55 mph in the No. 2 lane when a sudden gust of wind pushed the vehicle out of its lane, causing it to overturn onto a metal guardrail, CHP officials said.

A 50-year-old woman was ejected from the truck and suffered severe injuries, while a 14-year-old boy complained of leg pain, according to the agency.

All three occupants were taken to Desert Region Medical Center in Palm Springs.

