Union Pacific Railroad Police clear homeless encampments along tracks from Monterey Road to Bob Hope after string of fires

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif (KESQ) Union Pacific Railroad Police led an operation Wednesday to clear homeless encampments along railroad property stretching from Monterey Road to Bob Hope Drive, citing safety concerns after multiple small fires in the past week.

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies assisted during the enforcement effort, but Union Pacific Railroad Police are the lead agency.

The operation comes after several reported camp fires near the tracks, including a brief fire Wednesday morning that Cal Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish

Many of the encampments were built in dense tamarisk trees lining the rail corridor. The trees were planted years ago as windbreaks to help reduce blowing sand across the tracks. Over time, the thick brush has created sheltered areas where makeshift structures and camps have been established.

Fire officials warn that open flames or cooking fires inside heavy brush can quickly spread, especially during dry and windy conditions common in the Coachella Valley.

Union Pacific Railroad Police have not said how long enforcement efforts will continue. News Channel 3 has reached out for additional details and will update this story as more information becomes available.