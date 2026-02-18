Skip to Content
Windy conditions forces The Prestige to cancel play early, Stanford takes team title

today at 4:34 PM
LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) -- Golf is an outdoor sport, and the weather forced The Prestige to finish earlier than expected on Wednesday at the Greg Norman Course at PGA WEST.

The annual college golf tournament was called early due to windy conditions, deemed unplayable by rules officials.

Stanford had the lead coming into the final round of this 54-hole tournament and was awarded the team victory based on their standing when the tournament was cancelled.

  • Stanford (-2)
  • Oregon State (+1)
  • Texas Tech (+2)

Click HERE for full tournament results.

The Prestige is expected to return next year for the 27th edition.

Blake Arthur

