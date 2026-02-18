Windy conditions forces The Prestige to cancel play early, Stanford takes team title

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) -- Golf is an outdoor sport, and the weather forced The Prestige to finish earlier than expected on Wednesday at the Greg Norman Course at PGA WEST.

The annual college golf tournament was called early due to windy conditions, deemed unplayable by rules officials.

We got trees falling and the Tree winning.



Unfortunate finish to 26th annual Prestige at @PGAWESTGOLF with high winds forcing final round to be cancelled. Congrats to @StanfordMGolf for taking team title. @Stanford @StanfordSteve82 @GoCardinal @stanfordathfan @KESQ @kendallkesq pic.twitter.com/mtJYmwWB8X — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 19, 2026

Stanford had the lead coming into the final round of this 54-hole tournament and was awarded the team victory based on their standing when the tournament was cancelled.

Stanford (-2)

Oregon State (+1)

Texas Tech (+2)

The Prestige is expected to return next year for the 27th edition.

