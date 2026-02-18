Woman seeking answers after sister was killed in hit-and-run crash

WHITEWATER, Calif. (KESQ) - Carley Walton said her sister was her protector.

"We grew up in Whitewater together," Walton said. "She was my best friend."

Her name was Erica Brooke Walton and Carley said she was killed in a hit-and-run crash in October 2024.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said Erica was in dark clothing when she was struck by a vehicle while running on the Redlands (10) Freeway in Whitewater.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carley said she was trying to get to her children.

"The only thing running through her mind is that she wanted to get to her kids," Carley said. "I do believe she talked to 2 officers in Cabazon that day. She did ask them for a ride, but they declined."

Now, she said she's seeking answers on who hit her sister.

"I really want to figure out who did this," Carley said. "We're all really lost without her."

News Channel 3 reached out to CHP and received this statement from Officer Palomera:

"This traffic crash was investigated by the CHP San Gorgonio Pass Area. Due to a lack of additional follow-up information or investigative leads, the investigation is not currently open, however, all unsolved felony hit-and-run fatality investigations are held indefinitely. All leads were exhausted which were known or available, the CHP remains available to take and investigate any further leads brought forward to identify the hit and run driver and/or vehicle."

