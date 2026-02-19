Cal Baptist University men’s wrestling calling for help, working to save program

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- Nearby Cal Baptist University has decided to cut the men's wrestling program at the conclusion of this season.

“We have closely monitored the shifting landscape of intercollegiate athletics that has affected institutions across the nation,” said Micah Parker, Ph.D., vice president for Athletics.

“While we had hoped to continue offering our full slate of athletic programs in this new environment, it has become clear that changes are required to realize the university’s goal of achieving greater competitive excellence that the new Division I era demands.”

The full release regarding cancellation of the men's wrestling program can be found HERE.

This decision has the CBU wrestling program shocked and devastated, but motivated to fight to save it.

KESQ News Channel 3 spoke with CBU wrestling alum Nolan Kistler, advocating for change in the hopes of keeping the program.

"I was shocked," said Kistler.

"I actually received a DM from my friend on Instagram, and I thought it was a joke. I didn't think it was real. They're [the student-athletes] devastated. A lot of them don't have other options. I mean this decision was made mid-season. I think a lot of people don't know that CBU is the only Division 1 wrestling program in Southern California," said Kistler.

CBU men's wrestling has created a website as part of their efforts to save their program. You can find that HERE.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest developments on this story.