Getting Answers: Addressing recent noise issues at Palm Springs airport

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - From Palm Springs to Indio, a growing number of Coachella Valley residents say aircraft noise is disrupting their daily lives.

The complaints follow a change by the FAA to the flight approach path into Palm Springs International Airport, and now, the airport is trying to do something about it.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke in-depth with Kevin J. Corcoran, the chair of the airport commission.

"We've heard a lot from folks in Indian Wells, from Cathedral City and others, who all of a sudden for the first time are hearing planes and complaining about noise that they've never experienced before," Corcoran said.

Watch the full interview starting at 4:00 p.m. on News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2.