‘Power of One’ dinner returns, raising funds dedicated to preventing child abuse
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - Olive Crest Desert Communities, a local non-profit dedicated to preventing child abuse, is hosting its annual "Power of One" fundraising dinner on Thursday.
Organizers said this year’s event will "feature an elegant dinner to celebrate and honor the extraordinary Olive Crest Champions of Hope, those individuals, as well as, companies who have been dedicated to protecting and serving children and families in crisis."
Alia Azariah will be the featured Keynote Speaker. She is a survivor and a nationally recognized expert on human trafficking, sex trafficking and the commercial sexual exploitation of children.
News Channel 3's Karen Devine is hosting the event.
