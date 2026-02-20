Riverside County steps in to support Blythe Hospital under new 6-Month agreement

BLYTHE, Calif. (KESQ) The Palo Verde Healthcare District Board of Directors has approved a 180-day agreement with Riverside County aimed at stabilizing emergency services at Palo Verde Hospital.

The Management Services Agreement, approved during a special meeting Thursday, authorizes leadership from Riverside University Health System Medical Center and Clinics to deploy a county-led strike team to the hospital beginning Monday, Feb. 23.

The agreement establishes a defined six-month stabilization period focused on maintaining uninterrupted operations at the Emergency Department and hospital clinic.

Under the terms of the agreement:

• Palo Verde Healthcare District remains the licensed hospital operator.

• Hospital employees will remain employees of the district.

• Ownership of the hospital does not change.

• Riverside County will have temporary operational authority over the Emergency Department, clinic, and directly supporting departments for the 180-day period.

According to the release, the county’s team will assess current operations with a focus on patient safety, staffing stability, and emergency department processes.

Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez said the agreement is designed to protect access to care in the region.

“This has always been about the people of Blythe,” Perez said in the release. “Access to care in this region is essential.”

The county says the 180-day period will allow for operational support and evaluation. During that time, recommendations will be compiled for consideration by the healthcare district.

Riverside University Health System CEO Jennifer Cruikshank said the team is prepared to immediately begin supporting hospital staff and ensuring continuity of care.

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors is also expected to review options to fill current vacancies on the Palo Verde Healthcare District Board during its March 3 meeting.

Officials say emergency services and clinic operations will remain open during the stabilization period.