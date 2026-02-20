Road project in Rancho Mirage prompts lane closures

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - A road project designed to reduce windblown sand and improve traffic safety in Rancho Mirage will start Monday, prompting lane closures on some routes.

The Ramon Road Widening and Sand Fence Installation project will take place along Ramon Road between Los Alamos Road and Bob Hope Drive, with construction anticipated to be completed by early May.

Lane closures will be in effect for:

-- the westbound outside lane of Ramon Road from Bob Hope Drive to Los Alamos Road; and

-- the southbound outside lane of Bob Hope Drive from the Interstate 10 off-ramp to Ramon.

"By minimizing dust and easing congestion, the improvements support regional air quality efforts and enhance overall traffic operations,'' officials said.

Motorists were encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the work area.