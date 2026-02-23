Palm Springs holds Tramview Heights specific plan community workshop

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Dozens of Palm Springs community members gathered to give their input on the drafted Tramview Heights Specific Plan.

It was the fourth community open house aimed at collecting input on proposed updates to the zoning framework that guides development in the city’s north end.

The plan — formerly known as the College Park Specific Plan — covers neighborhoods including Desert Highlands, Gateway Estates, Mountain Gate and Palm Springs Villas.

Palm Springs city leaders said it was originally crafted around 2011 when a College of the Desert campus was expected to be built in the area. After the college moved forward with construction at a different site, the city began reexamining what residents want for the neighborhood.

Christopher Hadwin, Palm Springs planning director, said the effort is focused on updating development standards to reflect current community needs.

"They want a grocery store," Hadwin said. "They want things that will really serve the local community. Banks, grocery stores, dry cleaners, restaurants and things that they can have access to within their own neighborhood."

Hadwin said after additional feedback is gathered, the proposal would eventually go before the Planning Commission and later the City Council, though no formal decisions have been made.

He emphasized that community engagement remains central to the process.

