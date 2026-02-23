Reaction from locals, tourists still in Puerto Vallarta amid cartel violence over the weekend

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Locals with close ties to Puerto Vallarta are reacting to the cartel violence that erupted there over the weekend.

Some part-time residents who split time between the valley and Puerto Vallarta said the Mexican resort town shares many similarities with Palm Springs.

"Puerto Vallarta is now 'Palm Springs South,'" said Wesley Eure, who is still in Puerto Vallarta as of Monday. "So many people I know from Palm Springs bought places here, or traveling here, or vacationing here, or here long term."

Eure said it was a scary experience. He recounted he first saw smoke, which he thought was from a brush fire. That smoke began to grow, and he noticed several large pillars of black smoke rising.

"We jumped on the Internet. And we saw that the city was suddenly coming on fire. They were starting fires on trucks and tires blocking the roads. It was – it got pretty scary. And it happened all day," Eure said.

Hear more from local residents who have ties with Puerto Vallarta and how they are reacting to the violence in our full report tonight. Stay with us for the latest.