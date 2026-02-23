Skip to Content
News

Small fire seen in tamarisk trees near Agua Caliente

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 10:28 PM
Published 10:51 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - A small fire was seen Monday night in an area of tamarisk trees near Agua Caliente, seen in video recorded by News Channel 3. The fire was recorded shortly after 7:30 p.m.

CAL FIRE officials have been contacted for information on the cause.

The incident comes one week after city leaders raised safety concerns following several small fires linked to homeless encampments in the same general area.

Last Wednesday, firefighters removed multiple encampments set up in tamarisk trees along the railroad tracks and Interstate 10. Crews later returned the next day when a fire in those trees appeared to rekindle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Joel Killam

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.