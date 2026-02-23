Small fire seen in tamarisk trees near Agua Caliente

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - A small fire was seen Monday night in an area of tamarisk trees near Agua Caliente, seen in video recorded by News Channel 3. The fire was recorded shortly after 7:30 p.m.

CAL FIRE officials have been contacted for information on the cause.

The incident comes one week after city leaders raised safety concerns following several small fires linked to homeless encampments in the same general area.

Last Wednesday, firefighters removed multiple encampments set up in tamarisk trees along the railroad tracks and Interstate 10. Crews later returned the next day when a fire in those trees appeared to rekindle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.