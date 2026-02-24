DUI checkpoint in Indio nets three arrests, 26 cited

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Three people were arrested and 26 others were cited during a DUI checkpoint in Indio, authorities said today.

The checkpoint was held from 6 p.m. until midnight Monday at the intersection of Indio Boulevard and Oasis Street, according to the Indio Police Department.

One person was arrested on suspicion of DUI, two people were arrested on suspicion of warrants, and 26 people were cited for various traffic violations.

The checkpoint location was determined based on data from impaired driving-related crashes. Funding for the checkpoint as provided by the California Cannabis Tax Grant.