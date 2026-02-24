Skip to Content
News

DUI checkpoint in Indio nets three arrests, 26 cited

KESQ
By
New
Published 1:28 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Three people were arrested and 26 others were cited during a DUI checkpoint in Indio, authorities said today.   

The checkpoint was held from 6 p.m. until midnight Monday at the intersection of Indio Boulevard and Oasis Street, according to the Indio Police Department.

One person was arrested on suspicion of DUI, two people were arrested on suspicion of warrants, and 26 people were cited for various traffic violations.   

The checkpoint location was determined based on data from impaired driving-related crashes. Funding for the checkpoint as provided by the California Cannabis Tax Grant.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.