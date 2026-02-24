Helicopter airlifts elderly woman in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - An elderly woman was rescued today after suffering a minor injury in a hard-to-reach area of Palm Desert, authorities said.

The rescue was reported at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 47900 block of Portola Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said a helicopter hoisted the patient from an inaccessible area and took her to a ground ambulance, where she was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

No further information was immediately available about the woman's injury.