Free health clinic this weekend at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A free health clinic will be held this weekend at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio.

The 2026 Coachella Valley Clinic, presented by Goldenvoice, will be held on February 27-March 1. According to the California Careforce, all services are free, open to the public, and offered on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of services as capacity allows.

The clinic will open at 7:00 am. No ID is required for California CareForce services, however, mammography services do require identification. Services are provided at the discretion of the healthcare provider.

The Empire Polo Grounds will open at 5:00 am to allow parking access.

Services provided include dental (fillings, extractions, cleanings, x-rays, and limited number of stayplates, dentures, root canals, and crowns); vision (vision acuity tests and eyeglasses made onsite); medical (basic physical, blood pressure and blood glucose screening).

The Pink Journey will provide mammography services on February 27 and February 28, 2026, ONLY. For more information on The Pink Journey and their requirements, please CLICK HERE. Photo identification for mammography is required

DPMG Health will provide pap smears on February 27 and February 28, 2026. Limited appointments for this service ONLY can be made by calling (760)567-1212. Additional walk-in appointments will be available. For more information about DPMG Health, CLICK HERE.

Additional services may include: immunizations and STI & HIV testing.

For more information, click here.