La Quinta sends STVR enforcement flyers ahead of festival season

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - La Quinta residents are receiving flyers in the mail from the city outlining how to report short-term vacation rental (STVR) violations and verify whether a property is properly permitted.

The informational mailer reminds residents that renting or advertising a STVR without a

a valid permit is not allowed.

It also directs residents to the city’s STVR public portal map, where users can search a property address to confirm its permit status.

Olivia Rodriguez, Deputy City City, said it's user-friendly.

"The public portal is an interactive map, so the interface itself can be zoomed into drag and you can kind of move along the boundaries of the city," Rodriguez said.

The flyer also provides contact information for reporting disturbances or suspected violations, including a 24/7 STVR hotline and non-emergency police dispatch.

Complaints can be submitted anonymously, according to the flyer.

The outreach comes as festival season approaches in the Coachella Valley, a time when demand for vacation rentals typically increases and neighborhoods often see an influx of visitors.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the full report at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.