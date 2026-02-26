Construction at Demuth Park in Palm Springs set to begin Monday

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Construction is slated to begin Monday on more than $7.5 million in improvements to Demuth Park in Palm Springs, city officials announced this week.

"This project reflects our long-term commitment to improving park access, safety and amenities for residents and visitors alike,'' Nicholas Gonzalez, the city's Parks and Recreation director, said in a statement. "Demuth Park is a cornerstone of our community, and these upgrades will ensureit continues to serve families, athletes and pet owners for decades to come."

Construction components will include the following:

-- the addition of a permanent large dog park with ADA parking spaces;

-- the addition of a small dog park;

-- conversion of an existing 2.2-acre dirt lot into a 165-stall paved parking lot with drainage improvements;

-- paving of the community center parking lot;

-- pavement and drainage repairs at the Little League parking lots;

-- sidewalk and pathway restoration;

-- construction of a new restroom building.

This project was planned for more than five years by the city's Engineering Services Department, in coordination with the Parks and Recreation Department, and is anticipated to conclude in October.

Funding was provided by Land and Water Conservation Fund grant, Measure J funds, Capital Improvement funds and Quimby funds.

During construction, both dogs parks at Demuth Park will be closed and residents are encouraged to visit the David H. Ready Palm Springs dog park, at 222 N. Civic Drive.