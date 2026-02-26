Fishing Derby in La Quinta on Saturday to support veterans

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - The fifth annual Veterans Fishing Derby will be held this weekend at Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park in La Quinta, with proceeds from a trout fishing tournament to benefit local veterans' organizations.

"This is an event that we help organize to bring veterans and the community out to Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park,'' county Supervisor Manuel Perez said in a statement. "With free admission on Saturday, this is an opportunity for all to see this beautiful place right here in our valley, which is even greater with the new renovation! We are honored to host this annual tradition that brings people together to celebrate and support our heroes."

Gates will open at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, with the fishing derby to run from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 58075 Jefferson St. The last measurement will take place at 11:30 a.m. and a prize ceremony will be held at noon.

Entrance to the park and fishing will be free, except there will be a $5 cash entry fee for the derby for non-veterans.

Yellow Mart will provide 4,000 pounds of trout for the derby, and Desert Recreation District will bring equipment for people to play basketball and pickleball games on the park's new courts, officials said.

The event, which started in 2021, will be hosted by the Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District, the American Legion Herman Granados Post 739 in Indio, Perez and the Fourth District Veterans Cabinet and the Desert Recreation District.