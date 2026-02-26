Living Desert up for three Reader’s Digest awards, voting open until March 9

PALM DESERT, Calif (KESQ) - The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens has earned three nominations in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards: Best Zoo, Best Exhibit for its Australian Adventures habitat, and Best Zoo Membership.

This national honor reflects the Zoo’s commitment to exceptional animal care, educational opportunities, and impactful conservational programs that aim to protect species both locally and globally. The Living Desert's mission is to introduce new audiences to the significance of desert conservation as well as the zoo's continued efforts with threatened and endangered species.

2026 Best Zoo Nomination The Living Desert is home to over 600 animals representing more than 130 species, all of which are desert-adapted or desert-specialist species. Each year, the Zoo welcomes more than half a million guests, providing hands-on experiences that create lifelong connections between people and wildlife.

2026 Best Exhibit Nomination: Australian Adventures Spanning nearly an acre, Australian Adventures is an AZA-accredited, walk-through habitat where guests step into the Australian outback to meet iconic native wildlife, including the only breeding mob of yellow-footed rock wallabies in any U.S. zoo. Nationally recognized for animal welfare, the exhibit features climate-controlled spaces, authentic landscapes, native Australian plants and immersive animal encounters that bring Australia to Southern California

2026 Best Zoo Membership Nomination A Living Desert membership stands out as one of the nation’s best by delivering endless adventure and real value. Members enjoy unlimited daytime visits for a full year, exclusive access to members-only events and programming and receive two guest passes to introduce friends and family to the wonders of the desert. Added perks like discounts at zoo dining spots and the gift shop make it the ultimate way to support wildlife while enjoying year-round perks and experiences.

In the past ten years, the Zoo has garnered multiple 10Best nominations and premier accolades, including four straight Top Zoo awards, a Top Exhibit distinction, and ongoing recognition for its membership program and botanical garden.

Voting is open now through Monday, March 9, 2026. To submit your daily vote, visit: LivingDesert.org/BestZoo26 and LivingDesert.org/BestHabitat26.

