New HARC report highlights health gaps, food insecurity and growing extreme weather concerns in the Coachella Valley

COACHELLA VALLEY , Calif. (KESQ) - A newly released community health report is offering one of the most comprehensive looks yet at the well-being of Coachella Valley residents, and researchers say the findings reveal both progress and urgent challenges.

The 2025 Coachella Valley Community Health Survey, conducted by HARC (Health Assessment and Research for Communities), collected 2,807 responses to create a statistically reliable snapshot of the region’s estimated 447,000 residents. The nonprofit organization has been tracking local health trends for nearly two decades.

The data shows the Coachella Valley is significantly older than the rest of California, with an average adult age of 49. More than half of adults, 55 percent, identify as Hispanic or Latino.

The report also highlights economic disparities. Nearly 23 percent of households earn less than $20,000 per year, and more than a quarter of residents live at or below the federal poverty line.

One of the most concerning findings is the rise in food insecurity. HARC CEO Jenna LeComte-Hindley described the number of Coachella Valley residents going hungry as alarming and called it a major red flag. She said additional resources are needed to support emergency food programs across the region.

When it comes to healthcare access, the survey shows improvement in insurance coverage. About 89 percent of working-age adults have health insurance, the lowest uninsured rate in more than a decade. However, cost remains the primary reason some residents still go without coverage. Long wait times for appointments also continue to be a barrier to care.

Dr. Casey Leier, Director of Research for HARC, emphasized that improving the community requires precise, data-driven decisions rather than guesswork. She said the survey provides the detailed information needed to identify where resources should be directed and how systems can be improved.

For the first time, the 2025 survey also examined extreme weather, environmental health, and disaster preparedness, capturing residents’ lived experiences. The region has faced record-breaking heat, including a high of 124 degrees in Palm Springs last summer. Recent storms have led to flooding, road closures at low-water crossings like Gene Autry Trail and Vista Chino, and displacement for some residents following Hurricane Hilary. The survey also addresses concerns about air quality, as gusty winds frequently create hazardous dust conditions across the valley.

HARC leaders say the expanded focus reflects the growing impact of climate and environmental conditions on public health in the desert. They hope the data will be used to improve infrastructure, strengthen disaster preparedness, and better support vulnerable communities.

The full report, more than 100 pages long, is available for free to download at HARC 2025 Executive Report. Local hospitals, nonprofits, and policymakers are expected to use the findings to prioritize funding, develop targeted programs, and address pressing issues including food insecurity, healthcare access, and environmental resilience.