Palm Springs Unified to host teacher recruitment fair

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs Unified School District (PSUSD) is inviting prospective educators to its 2026–2027 Teacher Recruitment Fair on Saturday, March 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the District Service Center.

The district is seeking applicants across all subject areas who currently hold a teaching credential or will be eligible for one by the 2026–2027 school year. School counselors and speech-language pathologists are also encouraged to attend.

To attract candidates in high-need areas, PSUSD is offering financial incentives. Fully credentialed special education teachers, school nurses, and speech-language pathologists are eligible for a $12,000 incentive. Fully credentialed math and science teachers, including those specializing in biology, chemistry, physics, and general science, may qualify for a $9,000 incentive.

Teresa Haga, Director of Certificated Human Resources for Recruitment, Retention and Leadership Development, said the event is the district’s largest hiring effort of the year.

“This is our largest recruitment event of the year and we’re looking to hire qualified people who really enjoy working with students and are looking forward to supporting our scholars to be successful,” Haga said.

Candidates interested in attending must complete two steps prior to the event. First, applicants must submit an employment application through EdJoin and ensure it is active with the district. Second, they must complete a separate recruitment fair registration form. Registration is not considered complete until both steps are finished. Fully registered candidates will receive additional details via email during the week of the event.

Attendees are asked to bring three current letters of recommendation, a letter of introduction, and a resume. On the day of the fair, candidates will check in at registration before having their documents reviewed. Some may be invited to participate in first and possibly second round interviews on site, with select candidates potentially receiving contracts the same day.

Haga said the district’s greatest areas of need include speech-language pathologists, special education teachers at both the elementary and secondary levels, math and science teachers, and school nurses. While the district welcomes experienced educators, it also hires new teachers and provides support during their first years in the classroom to help them clear their credentials.

PSUSD emphasizes professional growth and student centered learning. The district offers a range of student programs, including drone soccer, robotics, afterschool enrichment, and career technical education academies designed to prepare high school students for college and careers. Staff members are supported with ongoing professional development opportunities and pathways for advancement.

Galilea Mesa, a kindergarten teacher at Katherine Finchy Elementary School and a former recruitment fair attendee, said her experience with the district has been rewarding. A product of PSUSD herself, Mesa began her career as a paraprofessional before becoming a credentialed teacher.

She described the hiring process as organized and welcoming, beginning with the online application submission and followed by panel style interviews with district administrators. Mesa said she was encouraged by the supportive environment and the opportunity for professional growth.

Mesa added that her favorite part of teaching kindergarten is the energy and excitement students bring each day. She said working in the district offers daily collaboration with supportive colleagues and administrators who greet staff with a smile.

For those unable to attend the recruitment fair, Haga said applications are reviewed daily through the district website and EdJoin. Interviews will continue throughout the spring as the district prepares for fall hiring.

More information about the Teacher Recruitment Fair can be found on the Palm Springs Unified School District website at https://www.psusd.us/district-calendar/teacher-recruitment-fair.