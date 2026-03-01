Local Congressmen react to U.S.-Israeli strikes in Iran

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Following a weekend of strikes in Iran by the U.S. and Israel, both Coachella Valley congressmen have reacted, on opposing sides of the aisle.

Republican Ken Calvert (CA-41) issued a statement reading:

“Ayatollah Khomeini and the Iranian regime is the head of the snake that is responsible for killing thousands of Americans and our allies in the Middle East. For decades, both Republican and Democratic Presidents alike, as well as our allies around the world, have told the Iranian regime that it must stop its pursuit of nuclear weapons, end the widespread support of its proxy terrorism network, and cease its tyrannical denial of fundamental liberties for the Iranian people. Despite the best diplomatic efforts by the Trump administration and our allies, the Iranian regime has failed to divert from its violent path.

President Trump’s decision to launch Operation Epic Fury will protect America and our allies by eliminating the Iranian regime’s ability to wage terror and threaten its enemies. It will also provide the Iranian people with a historic opportunity to shape their own future free from oppression.

As Chairman of the Defense Appropriations Committee, I was notified after Operation Epic Fury began and I look forward to continued briefings from our military and civilian national security leaders. We will stand together with Israel and our allies in the region as they face retaliation by Iran, and help them shape a more peaceful future for the Middle East. I pray for the safety of our brave and incredibly capable servicemembers carrying out this mission.”