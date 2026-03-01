Photos reveal palm fronds crashing down in downtown Palms Springs; No injuries reported

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - David Bell, Palm Springs resident, said a large cluster of palm fronds came crashing down Thursday evening during VillageFest in downtown Palm Springs.

Bell, who was at the weekly street fair, said the fronds fell around 5:50 p.m. in front of the Birkenstock store along Palm Canyon Drive.

"It sounded like a big scratchy noise, which was the palm fronds scratching the bark of the the palm tree." Bell said. "Then just a bunch of dust flew everywhere and then that mess was there."

He said luckily, nobody was hurt.

Bell said the city has a policy of leaving palm fronds attached to trees — commonly referred to as a “beard.”

But after Thursday's scare Bell is urging the city to reconsider whether that policy is safe during crowded events.

News Channel 3 has reached out to the city for more details on the policy and to see if this latest incident has prompted a policy review.

