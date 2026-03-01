Rodeo closes out Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival concluded its 78th year on Sunday, with the rodeo emerging as the main attraction for fans of all ages.

The grandstand arena was packed as riders and their horses competed in high-energy events like saddle bronc and bareback riding. In these competitions, half of the rider’s score comes from the horse’s performance, highlighting the athleticism, strength, and skill of the animals. Spectators were impressed by the power and precision of the horses, which are specially bred and trained for rodeo performance.

Timed events such as roping added to the excitement, with horses demonstrating quick reflexes, sharp turns, and incredible speed. Families attending the rodeo noted that the combination of fast-paced action and tradition made the arena a memorable experience for both first-time and seasoned rodeo fans.

Visitors described the arena as energetic and engaging, praising both the riders and the horses for their skill and dedication. Many said that seeing the animals up close was a highlight of the festival.

The rodeo not only provided entertainment but also offered an educational glimpse into Western traditions and competition. Spectators noted the diversity of events, the precision required in scoring, and the unique bond between rider and horse, making it a standout feature of the fair.

Organizers said the rodeo continues to be a key part of the festival, drawing fans who appreciate both the athletic competition and the cultural heritage of the sport. With each year, the rodeo remains a central reason many families return to the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival.

As the festival closed its gates on Sunday, attendees reflected on the rodeo as the highlight of the event, praising the excitement, energy, and incredible performance of the horses and riders alike.