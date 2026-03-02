Alcaraz, Sabalenka earn top seeds at 2026 BNP Paribas Open

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) -- The first Monday of the BNP Paribas Open is always headlined by the draw, announcing the seeding for the men's and women's brackets.

On the men's side, World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed. The seven-time grand slam champion is also a two-time winner in Indian Wells, coming in 2023 and 2024.

On the women's side, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed. The four-time grand slam champion has never won a singles title at Indian Wells.

Click HERE for the full draw.

First round play begins Wednesday, March 4. All seeded players receive a first-round bye and will begin their tournament on Friday or Saturday.

The 2026 BNP Paribas goes through Sunday, March 15 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the tennis tournament.