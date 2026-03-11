BNP Paribas Open volunteers work to make a difference in the Valley with grant funding

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) – Each year, nearly 1,400 volunteers join the BNP Paribas Open to make sure the tournament runs smoothly. It's an important job that many have been doing for years.

"I've been volunteering here as an usher for six years and love it," Helene Raymond said. "We love tennis. We love watching it, and it's Tennis Paradise."

Volunteers have a number of different roles throughout the tournament like ushers, greeters, ball kids and transportation. Each one plays a pivotal role in helping the thousands of fans while they are at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden and even helping the athletes when needed.

If there was one unofficial job title that could be added to their list, it would be community builder as they grow close with one another and the fans in Tennis Paradise.

“We don't do it for the money," Dwayne Toliver said. "But it's just a real great opportunity to just to talk with people from different places.”

“First time we meet each other and right away there's already a friendship that that starts right just from a commonality there," Miriam Landry said about Helene Raymond. "That's what's great about it. Everybody's just so friendly and welcoming.”

While the volunteers have a lot of fun throughout the tournament, it's also hard work. As over half a million people are expected to visit the tournament during the two weeks, they ensure all operations run effectively.

Even though it can be long days, working their required eight shifts, they said it's worth it as their hard work goes beyond the tournament and into the Coachella Valley.

“We support charities doing important work in the Valley," Nancie Wingo, the Director of Volunteer Recruitment for the Champions Volunteer Foundation said. "As a thank you for all the hours that the volunteers put in, the tournament gives the foundation money to distribute.”

“It means a lot to me," Toliver said. "I used to work for the Red cross, and so this is another way to give back.”

Last year the Champions Volunteer Foundation was able to give out nearly $800,000 in grants to Coachella Valley charities. Their goal is to reach one million some day and they believe this year they could get close.

"We had more applications for grants than ever this year," Wingo said. "We gave out more grants than we ever have before, and we've had people come in this space and see the charity's name on the wall and said, I got a college education because this organization gave me money, gave me the chance.”

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, click HERE.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more information on the community impact of the BNP Paribas Open.