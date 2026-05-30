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CIF State Track and Field Championships: Malia Strange, Jax Penny reach podium

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Published 10:39 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – Four local athletes spent this week competing in the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships. Shadow Hills Malia Strange and Palm Desert's Kingston "Jax" Penny both reaching the podium in the finals on Saturday.

Strange placed second in the girls triple jump, with a final distance of 40 feet and 10.5 inches. In the prelims on Friday, Strange qualified with 39 feet and 5 inches, extending her distance by over a foot in just one day for the final.

Penny placed third in the boys 300-meter hurdles at 36.93. He's been breaking records all season at Palm Desert, and it's no surprise he was able to reach the podium in the finals with the Aztecs.

Palm Desert was the only school in the Coachella Valley to send multiple athletes to the state championships. Nicholas Dangleis competed in the 110-meter hurdle prelims on Friday, and earned 14th place at 14.42. The Aztecs Jonah Toland also competed in the prelim for high jump, earning 13th at 6'4".

You can find all of the final scores and winners for the 2026 CIF State Track and Field Championships HERE.

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Kendall Flynn

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