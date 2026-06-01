Rams trading for NFL sack leader Myles Garrett

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The Rams traded for Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett today, bringing the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year to Los Angeles in another all-in bid to win a Super Bowl.

The Browns will receive two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jared Verse, a first round pick in next year's NFL draft, a 2028 second-round pick and 2029 third-round pick, the Rams announced.

Garrett, 30, set the NFL's single-season record for sacks last year with 23, and was voted the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year for the second time.

He has recorded 10 or more sacks for eight consecutive seasons, and has 125.5 career sacks.

Garrett has played his entire nine-season career in Cleveland, and signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension last offseason that included a no-trade clause. He will agree to waive that clause to accommodate a move to Los Angeles, according to the reports.

Verse was the Rams' first-round pick in 2024 and has 12 sacks in his two seasons, including 7.5 last season.

The move gives the Rams a dominating presence on the defensive line, recalling their 10-season run with defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who led them to a Super Bowl victory in February 2022 at SoFi Stadium. This season's Super Bowl will also be played at SoFi Stadium.

It's the second time this decade that Rams General Manager Les Sean has swung a blockbuster offseason trade. Prior to their Super Bowl-winning 2021 season, the Rams swapped quarterbacks with the Detroit Lions, sending Jared Goff to Detroit for Matthew Stafford. That move paid instant dividends after the Rams won it all in Stafford's first season on the West Coast.

The 38-year-old Stafford also won the NFL's Most Valuable Player award last season, when the Rams came close to a Super Bowl appearance but fell short in the NFC Championship Game, losing to the Seattle Seahawks, 31-27.

ESPN reported that Garrett would likely to fly to Los Angeles on Tuesday night.