Desert Empire Surf G2010 team gearing up for trip to Northern Ireland for SuperCupNI

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The Desert Empire Surf girl's 2010 team is getting ready to head to Northern Ireland. But it's not just any trip, they'll be competing in the prestigious SuperCupNI youth soccer tournament.

"This is our biggest challenge," head coach Hugo Chaparro. " I mean, obviously we're going to go out to Europe, we're going to play against the best clubs in the world. We're playing against Manchester United, Liverpool and no team from Norway. ”

It's a tournament Chaparro said has been growing on the women's side, giving his athletes more visibility and access to a new level of training.

“They're going to be playing against European teams and they're going to be able to compete against themm" Chaparro said. "They're going to be able to see how they prepare. They're going to be able to go one-on-one against those top players, and I think that's going to be a great booster for their morale, showing them that they could do anything they want in life. ”

The team will be at the SuperCupNI July 26-31. You can find more information on how to support the Desert Empire Surf G2010 team HERE.