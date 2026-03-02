Cathedral City celebrates 10 years of LGBTQ+ plus days
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - This year is Cathedral City's 10th annual LGBTQ+ Days, presented by Agua Caliente Casino. There will be several days with special performances from LGBTQ+ celebrities, pool parties, rallies, drone shows and more.
The celebrations kick off tomorrow night, with the Cathedral City drag race from 5 to 7 p.m. For a full schedule of events, visit the city's webpage.
Coming up tonight at 4 p.m, hear from event organizers about the 10 year anniversary and why celebrating the LGBTQ+ community is important to the city on News Channel 3.