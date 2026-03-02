Cathedral City previews 10th anniversary of LGBTQ+ days

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Cathedral City is kicking off its 10th annual LGBTQ+ Days celebration — and this year promises to be bigger than ever with special performances from LGBTQ+ celebrities, pool parties, rallies, drone shows, and more.

Festivities kick off Friday with a pride flag raising, a mayoral proclamation, and a rally outside City Hall. Saturday features a full day of events at the amphitheater, headlined by David Archuleta. Sunday brings back the iconic bed races — followed by a closing party at Agua Caliente Casino.

Organizers say this event is important to the community because of its inclusivity.

"These events are so important for our communities because they create safe spaces for all of us to come together and really celebrate each other…just have everyone else around us support and enjoy and come be a part of the celebration because we're actually having a really good time,” said Ernie Westman, event producer.

The festivities kick off on Wednesday with the Cathedral City drag race — where one contestant will be crowned the royal highness of Cathedral City. The event goes from from 5 to 7 p.m.

For a full schedule of events, visit the city's webpage.

Coming up tonight at 4 p.m, hear from event organizers about the 10 year anniversary and why celebrating the LGBTQ+ community is important to the city on News Channel 3.