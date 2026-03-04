BNP Paribas Open unveils expanded entertainment lineup for 2026 tournament

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - The BNP Paribas Open is expanding its off-court offerings in 2026, announcing an entertainment lineup that includes live music, fireworks and special fan experiences throughout the tournament.

Organizers said daily performances will take place at the Village Stage and Paradise Pavilion, beginning with Abi Carter during opening week.

In addition to live music, Stadium 1 will host post-session fireworks on select nights, along with DJ sets later in the event. A candlelight concert featuring music by Coldplay and Imagine Dragons is also planned in the plaza area.

The tournament, often referred to as “Tennis Paradise,” runs for nearly two weeks and draws top-ranked players and hundreds of thousands of fans annually to the Coachella Valley.

Organizers said the expanded entertainment programming is designed to enhance the overall fan experience beyond the matches on court.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.