Large police presence after wrong-way driver pursuit on I‑10

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A pursuit involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 10 ended Wednesday night near the Gene Autry Trail freeway entrance, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said the driver was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I‑10 before crashing into a ditch near the Gene Autry on‑ramp. The vehicle was later towed from the scene.

Officers established a perimeter and searched the surrounding area, though few details about the driver or any possible injuries were immediately available.

The eastbound freeway entrance at Gene Autry Trail was temporarily blocked as crews worked the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.