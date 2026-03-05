Annual job fair ahead of Coachella Fest and Stagecoach

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) — As anticipation builds for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach, Goldenvoice is gearing up by hosting its annual job fair to fill hundreds of positions ahead of the iconic events.

Organizers are looking to hire for a wide range of roles, including shuttle drivers, security personnel, and food vendors. The hiring push comes as thousands of festivalgoers are expected to descend on the Coachella Valley in the coming weeks.

Beyond employment opportunities, city officials say the festivals bring a significant boost to the local economy each year. From increased tourism to packed hotels and busy local businesses, the economic impact is felt across the region.

Officials are also outlining preparations to ensure the festivals run smoothly, including traffic management plans, public safety coordination, and community outreach efforts designed to minimize disruptions for residents.

