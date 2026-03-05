CVHC breaks ground on two affordable housing communities in Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) New affordable housing is on the way to Indio. On Thursday, the Coachella Valley Housing Coalition broke ground on the JFM Villas senior apartments and the JFM Villas Family Apartments.

The apartment building will be located at 47-125 Van Buren St. and 47-135 Van Buren St. in Indio.

They are named after CVHC’s late founding executive director, John F. Mealey, who died in January.

"It’s a special moment, because we're finally going to build an additional 150 units for low income families and families and farmworkers," said

That includes fifty units for seniors and retired farm workers, and one hundred apartments for current farm workers and families.

These developments will include: community spaces, wellness classes, and childcare on-site to support working parents.