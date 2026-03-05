Skip to Content
RSO requests help in search for missing woman last seen Friday in Idyllwild

IDYLLWILD (KESQ) - Authorities sought the public's assistance today in locating a 34-year-old woman last seen in Idyllwild.

Jennifer Sue Stoltzfus was last spotted on Friday in the 5200 block of Sugar Pine Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Stoltzfus was described as a 5-foot-10-inch-tall woman weighing 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen riding a light blue bicycle with a brown seat and a basket on the handlebars.

She was last seen wearing a light-colored pair of pants along with a shirt.   

Anyone with information about Stoltfus' whereabouts was urged to call sheriff's dispatch at 800-950-2444.

